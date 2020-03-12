Pakistan pilgrims returning from Iran produce 'fake' coronavirus clearance certificate: Report

As the number of infected people continues to rise in Pakistan, media reports said 14 Pakistan pilgrims returning from Iran produced fake "coronavirus clearance certificate" in Balochistan.

Pakistan had closed the border with Iran last month after virus cases in the Islamic Republic surged. According to reports, the border town of Taftan in Balochistan was quarantined for coronavirus.

14 Pakistani pilgrims coming back from Iran produce fake 'Coronavirus clearance certificates' in Kanak, Balochistan.

"The government is in close contact with Iranian authorities to save Pakistani zaireen [pilgrims] from coronavirus," Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony had said in a statement.

The Pakistan minister had said the government had placed a special team in the Taftan region to protect Pakistani pilgrims. According to Pakistan media reports, the "fake" clearance certificate incident occurred in Kanak region of Balochistan.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan called an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country with chief ministers of the various provinces invited for the meeting.

Pakistan has reported at least 20 coronavirus cases. A 14-year-old boy in Gilgit-Baltistan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The country saw a spurt in cases last week as the number of confirmed cases rose to 16.