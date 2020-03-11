Coronavirus cases in Pakistan climbs to 20

Pakistan reported another case of coronavirus with the number of confirmed cases climbing to 20, according to reports.

244/ The most important to limit the spread of #coronavirus is to ensure that we observe hygiene by washing hands properly, avoid touching our face & keep distance with sick people. The govt is working hard to contain the spread, but we all need to take our part in this fight. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 10, 2020 ×

A 14-year-old boy in Gilgit-Baltistan tested positive for the virus.

As Italy crossed 10,000 infections, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that a 65-year-old Pakistani man living in Italy died due to the virus.

243/ Cases in Pakistan have more than doubled in last 24 hours. This is not surprising. Disease has spread in 106 countries. All 19 cases have brought this from abroad. All are stable. There is no evidence of local spread as yet. If we act responsibly we can avoid spread. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 10, 2020 ×

The man was reportedly living in Italy.

In Nepal, at least 71 Chinese workers engaged at a construction site in Nepal were placed under quarantine. The workers had returned from Chengdu and Beijing after celebrating the Chinese New Year. Earlier, 36 Chinese workers of the airport project were also quarantined after their return from China.

Meanwhile, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. “COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros said, adding,"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.”

The deadly coronavirus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,291 lives and infected more than 118,000 people across 114 countries.