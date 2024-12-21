New Delhi, India

In Germany, a deadly car attack on a Christmas market on Friday (Dec 20) killed at least five, including a toddler, and injured more than 200. According to reports Saudi Arabia had warned Germany about Table A, the man suspected of the car attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kuwait on Saturday and addressed the “Hala Modi" event where he interacted with the Indian diaspora, and praised them for blending the rich essence of India’s talent, technology, and tradition, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.

Saudi Arabia warned Germany about the suspect in Christmas market attack: Report

Saudi Arabia had warned Germany about Table A, the man suspected of a deadly car attack at Germany's Christmas market, Reuters reported citing a Saudi source.

‘Mini Hindustan in Kuwait’: PM addresses Indian diaspora during 'Hala Modi' event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the “Hala Modi" event in Kuwait on Saturday, where he addressed the Indian diaspora, saying, "After 43 years, more than four decades, a PM of India has come to Kuwait. For you all, coming to India takes four hours, but for the PM, it took four decades."

Thousands rally in South Korea, protesting against President Yoon's impeachment, blame rigged elections

Nearly a week after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached, thousands of his supporters rallied in the capital Seoul on Saturday (Dec 21), demanding his presidential duties be reinstated.

Amidst political chaos in Canada, feisty Trudeau perseveres, but for how long?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite dealing with the lowest point of his political career, put on a brave face at the Liberal Party's annual holiday gathering.

Qatar reopens embassy in Damascus after 13 years; second nation to reopen mission since Assad's fall

Qatar has reopened its embassy in Damascus, 13 years after closing it during the early stages of Syria’s civil war. The move comes as foreign governments seek to establish relations with Syria’s new leadership.

At least 10 killed in Iran as bus falls into ravine: state TV

At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran's western Lorestan province, state media reported.

Sri Lanka claims it has ended debt default, says crisis was 'man made'

With the decision by the Hong Kong-based Fitch Ratings to upgrade Sri Lanka's credit rating, the island nation has officially ended its debt default, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Fresh attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh: Multiple idols vandalised, arrests made

In a troubling series of fresh incidents, miscreants in Bangladesh have vandalised eight idols in Hindu temples in Mymensingh and Dinajpur districts over the past two days.

Explained: The complex and strained cricketing ties between India and Pakistan

A final decision on the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was made on Monday after weeks of deliberation. Pakistan will host the tournament in February and March next year, but India's matches will be played at a neutral venue. An agreement has been made not just for the 2025 Champions Trophy, but for the entire 2024-27 ICC cycle. India-Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the period will be played at a neutral venue.

Barack Obama shares list of favourite films: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light is the top pick

Barack Obama's list of his most loved films of 2024 is out and it includes Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light. Kapadia's film is one of the most acclaimed movies of this year. Since the movie's win at the Cannes Film Festival, it has been dominating the headlines with its winning streak at several prestigious awards.