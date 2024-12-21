Kuwait City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the “Hala Modi" event in Kuwait on Saturday, where he addressed the Indian diaspora, saying, "After 43 years, more than four decades, a PM of India has come to Kuwait. For you all, coming to India takes four hours, but for the PM, it took four decades."

“Just 2–2.5 hours ago, I arrived in Kuwait, and ever since setting foot here, I have felt an extraordinary sense of belonging and warmth all around. You all have come from various states of India, but seeing you here feels like a ‘Mini Hindustan’ has gathered before me," he added.

"Every year, hundreds of Indians come to Kuwait; you have added Indian touch to Kuwaiti society," PM Modi said.

The event was held at the Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex in Kuwait City.

He also praised how the Indian diaspora in Kuwait has blended the rich essence of India’s talent, technology, and tradition, leaving a lasting impact on the nation. "You have filled Kuwait's canvas with the colours of Indian skills and the mixed essence of India's talent, technology, and tradition," said Modi, applauding the diverse and vital contributions of Indians in various sectors.

"Whenever I speak to Kuwait's leadership, they always praise the Indian community," he further said.

“Whenever I speak to Kuwait’s leadership, they always praise the Indian community," he further said.

“The citizens of Kuwait hold great respect for you Indians because of your hard work, honesty, and skills. Today, India leads the world in remittances, and a significant part of this credit goes to all of you hardworking companions. The people of India also honour your contributions," Modi said at the event.

"In the past, the relationship that was built by culture and commerce is scaling new heights today. Today, Kuwait is an important energy and trade partner of India. For the Kuwaiti companies too, India is a huge investment destination. His Highness Crown Prince of Kuwait, during our meeting in New York, said, "When you are in need, India is your destination." The citizens of India and Kuwait have always helped each other in times of distress," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister described the relations between India and Kuwait as one of “civilisations, sea, affection, trade and commerce". “India and Kuwait are located on two opposite shores of the Arabian sea, but it is not diplomacy that has connected us, but the bonds of the heart," he mentioned.

Modi recalled Kuwait’s support in providing liquid oxygen when India needed it the most, lauding Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah for taking responsibility for the task himself. In return, Modi expressed satisfaction that India sent vaccines and medical teams to Kuwait when the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)