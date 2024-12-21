Kuwait

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Kuwait, met with 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, Kuwait-based retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, on Saturday (Dec 21).

The two met as Handa's granddaughter requested PM Modi to meet her grandfather. Upon his arrival, he visited a hotel where he met Mangal Sain Handa.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets 101-year-old Ex-IFS officer Mangal Sain Handa in Kuwait City. PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian… pic.twitter.com/T2qpgJm422 — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024 ×

"Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw's interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office," Juneja posted on X.

Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tmrw’s interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office ? Cc: @PMOIndia @sjaishankaroffc — Shreya Juneja (@_ShreyaJuneja) December 20, 2024 ×

Following her post, PM Modi responded to her and said that he looks forward to meeting him in Kuwait today.

The retired IPS officer's son, Dilip Handa told Indian news agency ANI, "This is an experience of a lifetime. PM Modi said he especially came here to meet him (his father). We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi..."

PM Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait in 43 years following the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly greeted by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, “A new chapter in the making! PM @narendramodi arrives in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy PM, Minister of Defence & Interior of Kuwait, H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, FM of Kuwait & several other Ministers & dignitaries at the airport."

Watch | Modi's Kuwait Visit Aims to Boost Trade Ties

Earlier on the 100th birthday of Mangal Sain Handa, PM Modi wished him in a heartfelt personal letter and praised his contributions to India's diplomatic efforts. Handa also took to X, and thanked PM Modi for his gesture.

Modi will be in Kuwait for two days, till Sunday (Dec 22). During his visit, the PM is expected to interact with the Indian community and hold several key meetings with the Kuwaiti leaders.

