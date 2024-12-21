Tehran, Iran

Advertisment

At least 10 people were killed on Saturday when a bus plunged into a ravine in Iran's western Lorestan province, state media reported.

"Aid and rescue teams have been dispatched to the area," Mohammad Ghadami, the provincial head of the Red Crescent Society, told state TV.

Lorestan is around 350 kilometres (220 miles) southwest of the capital Tehran.

Advertisment

Also read | 10 people, including 4 kids, killed in Nigeria stampede at Christmas charity event

Iran has a poor road safety record, with more than 20,000 deaths in accidents recorded between March 2023 and March 2024, according to local media citing the Iranian judiciary's Forensic Medicine Organisation.

In August, at least 28 Pakistani pilgrims en route to Iraq for a Muslim religious ritual were killed when their bus crashed in central Iran.

Advertisment

In June 2004, more than 70 people died in a massive fire caused by a collision between a gasoline tanker and a bus in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Also read | Qatar reopens embassy in Damascus after 13 years; second nation to reopen mission since Assad's fall

The truck collided at night with the bus, which was stopped near a police station, setting six buses and five trucks ablaze in a radius of about 50 metres.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.