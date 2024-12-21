Ottawa, Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite dealing with the lowest point of his political career, put on his party face at the Liberal Party's annual holiday gathering.

Advertisment

He came with a smiling face at the gathering, which was day after one of his most trusted allies, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, announced her resignation.

Even though some members of his own party were calling on him to leave, he stood strong and in a resistant tone addressed the party.

He referred to his "difficult" week, comparing it to a family fight.

Advertisment

Also read: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau changes one-third of his team

Trudeau further discussed being "audacious" and "ambitious" in the face of adversity and slammed his political rival, Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada.

Meanwhile, the people said that it sounded more like a campaign speech, adding that despite the latest political turmoil, Trudeau looked like he was digging in.

Advertisment

Further, even after the leader of the country's progressive New Democrat Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh said that he would introduce a motion to topple the current government in 2025, Trudeau's stance did not change.

Notably, the support of the NDP had been keeping the Liberals in power.

Watch | Canada: Khalistani Supporter Allegedly Appointed in Trudeau Cabinet

As pressure increases on Trudeau for him to resign, some of the experts say that he now needs a new strategy.

Moreover, Trudeau has also been losing some of his popularity. According to a September poll, around two-thirds of Canadians disapproved of him. Only 26 per cent of the respondents said that Trudeau was their top pick for the post of prime minister, keeping him 19 points behind Conservative leader Poilievre.

So far, at least 18 MPs under Trudeau's government have called for their leader to step down. "He's delusional if he thinks we can continue like this," New Brunswick MP Wayne Long told reporters this week.

"It's unfair to us MPs, it's unfair to the ministers and most importantly it's unfair to the country. We need to move on with a new direction and we need to reboot," he added.

According to Long, as many as 50 out of the 153 Liberal MPs want Trudeau to step down immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)