Top 10 world news: George Santos expelled from US Congress, PM Modi's initiative at COP28, more

George Santos, the scandal-hit US politician who lied his way into US Congress has been expelled by US lawmakers in a vote that saw more than 100 of Santos's party colleagues in the Republican Party voting to oust him. In other news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed those present for the COP28 Summit in Dubai. The PM said that India was ready to host COP33 Summit. PM Modi announced the 'Green Credit Initiative' at the summit. Meanwhile, the US is planning to impose a visa ban on Israeli settlers involved in violent activities in the West Bank. Read this and more in WION's top 10 world news.

More than 100 of his own party colleagues voted to expel George Santos from US House of Representatives.

Speaking at COP28 Dubai, PM Modi said that while India shares 17 per cent of the global population, global carbon emissions in India stand at 4 per cent.

Violence has surged in the West Bank which is among the territories where Palestinians are seeking statehood. The violence this year has been at a more-than-15-year high. The violence surged further after outbreak of the current Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza enclave.

An approximately 40-page document called "Jericho Wall" gave details about Hamas' invasion which killed 1,200 people. Hamas followed the details described in the document with shocking precision.

A media report has said that the government will release official guidance that not only would allow students to wear uniform of the opposite sex, but also to choose their pronouns and names.

The IDF is reportedly using an AI platform dubbed "the Gospel" to accelerate target selection in Gaza. It has been described as a lethal production line resembling a "factory."

The remarks made by Vladimir Putin are being linked to the ongoing war with Ukraine in which they have suffered a high number of casualties.

21-year-old Mia, became a well-known face after she made an appearance in a video shared by Hamas which claimed that the hostages were receiving good treatment

The Prague-based editor for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), is the second American to be detained by Russia after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.