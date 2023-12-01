Award-winning journalist goes missing after landing in Beijing

An award-winning journalist from Hong Kong has reportedly gone missing after her work trip to China in October, Japanese media outlet Kyodo News reported Thursday (Nov 30).

Minnie Chan, a defence and diplomacy expert, travelled to Beijing to report on the three-day Xiangshan Forum. However, she remained unreachable even days after the summit concluded on October 31.

The incident has raised concerns whether she has been arrested by Chinese authorities. According to media reports, Chan has been working with Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post (SCMP) since 2005.

Her last story appeared on the website on November 1, which shed light on the mediating role that China has been playing in the Israel-Hamas war.

SCMP has not commented on the matter so far; however, Kyodo News reported that the Post said she was on “personal leave” without giving more details citing privacy concerns.

Journalist association ‘deeply concerned’

The Hong Kong Journalists Association said in a statement on Friday that it “is deeply concerned for Minnie’s safety” and it is requesting more information from the Post.

One of Chan's Facebook friends was quoted by Aljazeera as saying that her WhatsApp account showed her as last online on November 2 and added that her activities on the social media apps were "very strange" of late.

Additionally, Chan’s another Facebook friend, Andrei “Pinkov” Chang, said in a public post that Chan was always “very polite” and would respond to his messages but had stopped doing so in November.

China: Worst jailer of journalists

In the previous year, China was ranked as the second-highest jailer of journalists globally, following Iran, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists. In December 2022, at least 43 journalists were in custody.

Chinese authorities have the power to detain a suspect for up to 37 days before an official arrest. Following an arrest, the suspect can be held for an additional 13.5 months before formal charges are brought, as outlined in a Canadian travel advisory.

The courts in China, under the influence of the ruling communist party, boast an almost 100 per cent conviction rate for individuals who undergo trial.