LIVE TV
ugc_banner

In a historic vote, US lawmakers expel scandal-plagued politician George Santos

Washington, United StatesEdited By: PrishaUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
main img

US Rep George Santos in a press conference to address efforts to expel him from the House of Representatives. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

More than 100 party members voted to expel George Santos from US House of Representatives

US lawmakers held a historic voting on Friday and expelled scandal-plagued politician George Santos, who is known to have lied his way into Congress and was indicted on charges of using stolen donor cash for leading a lavish lifestyle.

The New York Republican, who was expelled in an overwhelming vote which saw more than 100 of his fellow party members extend their support to his ousting, is only the third person to have joined the gallery of Washington's ejected lawmakers since the Civil War.

More details to follow soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Prisha

Prisha is a digital journalist at WION and she majorly covers international politics. She loves to dive into features and explore different cultures and histories of various places. She believes in journalism with a cause and books are her solace. 

RELATED

Top 10 world news: George Santos expelled from US Congress, PM Modi's initiative at COP28, more

US' Ohio reports ‘white lung syndrome’ outbreak. Know what it is

Pioneering US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman in the chamber, dead at 93