In a historic vote, US lawmakers expel scandal-plagued politician George Santos
Story highlights
More than 100 party members voted to expel George Santos from US House of Representatives
US lawmakers held a historic voting on Friday and expelled scandal-plagued politician George Santos, who is known to have lied his way into Congress and was indicted on charges of using stolen donor cash for leading a lavish lifestyle.
The New York Republican, who was expelled in an overwhelming vote which saw more than 100 of his fellow party members extend their support to his ousting, is only the third person to have joined the gallery of Washington's ejected lawmakers since the Civil War.
