UK government to allow school students to wear uniform of opposite sex: Report

The British government will release an official guidance this week that will tell UK schools that students should be able to wear uniforms of the opposite sex should they choose to do so, and even use another pronoun or name, reported The Times.

Citing government sources, the news outlet said that the document will recommend that children should be permitted to “socially transition with the consent of their parents” in "limited circumstances" and that there will be an effective "presumption against" doing so.

However, it has also been reported that the guidance will ask teachers to not be "compelled" to refer to children by their chosen pronoun if they have "good faith" objection.

Kemi Badenoch, UK minister for women and equalities, had earlier proposed that children should take medical advice from qualified doctors before they are allowed to socially transition.

But the Department of Health rejected her idea saying it was unable to provide enough number of medical professionals to advise children on the issue.

The Times also reported that the new guidance was going to be released by the end of summer semester but was delayed because of opposing views expressed by ministers.

The mood in the ruling Conservative Party is reportedly against allowing the social transition. The party has reportedly said that in the absence of a blanket ban on social transition, there will be confusion about the topic among teachers and children.

Sunak's statement and 'transphobia' allegations

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made waves last month with his "a man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense" statement.

“We shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be – they can't,” he had said.

Sunak's speech came close on the heels of Health Secretary Steve Barclay's plan to prohibit transgender women from receiving treatment in hospital wards meant for females.

Sunak's statement drew widespread flak from rights groups and even politicians.

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter, who is one of highest-ranking transgender politicians in Europe, lashed out at Sunak, saying that the British PM's remarks were fuelling “transphobia and endangering the lives of many people around the world.”