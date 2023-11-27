Russia using UK tech to wage electronic warfare, claims ‘concerned’ Ukraine

Ukraine has urged its Western allies to rein in the ties of their technological firms with Russia in the face of aggressive electronic warfare launched by Russian forces.

It reportedly compiled a dossier and dispatched it to major allies, including the US and UK, shedding light on how they were yet to impose sanctions on those firms accused of orchestrating Russia’s recent technological advancements on the battlefield.

The dossier claimed that technology made by UK firms was being used by Russia to disrupt Ukraine’s military campaign in the East.

“The effectiveness of Russian electronic systems largely depends on access to imported components that are widely used in the production of such systems ... Specific steps should be taken immediately to reduce the Russian military-industrial complex’s capability,” the dossier claimed.

Ukraine concerned

Ukraine is concerned that Russia’s electronic warfare might jeopardise its drone attack system, giving President Vladimir Putin’s forces a significant advantage on the frontlines.

“[Electronic warfare] is the key to victory in the drone war,” wrote Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, in the Economist.

"Russia modernised its [electronic warfare] forces over the past decade, creating a new branch of its army and building 60 new types of equipment. It outdoes us in this area: 65% of our jamming platforms at the start of the war were produced in Soviet times," he wrote in the paper.

Using electronic warfare, Russia can interfere with Ukraine’s military equipment, detect drone launches and predict military action. It can also be used to track drones and neutralise them in the air.

Who backs Russia’s electronic warfare?

According to the Guardian, eight key Russian firms are believed to be spearheading the electronic warfare campaign in Ukraine.

They include the entities Strela Research and Production Association, Protek Research and Development Enterprise and Radioelectronic Technologies Concern. Ukraine claims none of these have been sanctioned by the West.

Ukraine also claims that these Russian firms actively engage in business with firms registered in the West.

Ukraine has also proposed a “unified database of components” identifying the technology which the Russian military is using in its electronic warfare equipment.