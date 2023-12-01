LIVE TV
Pioneering US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman in the chamber, dead at 93

AFP
Washington, US Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
main img

Sandra Day O'Connor Photograph:(Reuters)

O'Connor, who stepped down in 2006, died at her home in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Retired Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman appointed to the highest US court, died on Friday, according to an official announcement. She was 93.

O'Connor, who stepped down in 2006, died at her home in Phoenix, Arizona, the court said in a statement.

