LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US' Ohio reports ‘white lung syndrome’ outbreak. Know what it is

Ohio, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
main img

A Pneumonia outbreak has also been reported in Netherlands and Denmark Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

European nations, Denmark and Netherlands, have also reported a surge in pneumonia cases. 

Following a recent outbreak of pneumonia in several regions of China, US' Ohio now becomes the first state in the country to report an increased number of cases of the illness called 'white lung syndrome.' The outbreak in Ohio has particularly affected children, leading to an alarmingly high number of hospitalisations, local media reports said. 

This comes as the global health body WHO continues to monitor the sudden surge in respiratory infections among children in China with countries, including India, remaining vigilant. Earlier, Denmark's Statens Serum Institute (SSI) reported that Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections have seen a significant spike over the past 5 weeks. Netherlands, another European nation, also reported an alarming rise in pneumonia cases. 

Ohio's Warren County reports 142 cases since August

trending now

Since August, Ohio's Warren County has recorded 142 pediatric cases of the pneumonia strain. This prompted the county health department to declare it an outbreak based on the Ohio Department of Health's criteria, as per reports.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly noted that nationally the number of cases is within normal limits but it has elevated concerns due to the widespread nature of the outbreak with the possibility of overwhelming hospitals across the country.

Ohio officials reportedly told Daily Mail that the investigation is ongoing. They also suggested that the illness does not appear to be a new disease but rather a simultaneous occurrence of various common infections.

What is white lung syndrome? 

Patients have tested positive for mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterial lung infection resistant to antibiotics. The affected individuals range in age from 3 to 8, and several unconfirmed reports are circulating regarding why children may be more susceptible.

One of the reports said that it is because of the weakened immune systems due to lockdowns or increased vulnerability resulting from mask-wearing and school closures.

It also added that bacterial respiratory infections tend to surge every few years.

Watch | The slogan at the heart of Pro-Palestine Rallies

×

However, authorities have stressed the importance of taking necessary precautions to safeguard public health, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, and fatigue. Practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, covering the mouth while coughing, and staying up-to-date on vaccines, is recommended to reduce the risk of illness.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. She keeps a keen eye on the ongoing issues like war in Eastern Europe, Syrian conflict, UK politics, and Lebanon’s economy among others. India’s response to key global challenges cannot escape her attention.

RELATED

In a historic vote, US lawmakers expel scandal-plagued politician George Santos

Top 10 world news: George Santos expelled from US Congress, PM Modi's initiative at COP28, more

Pioneering US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman in the chamber, dead at 93