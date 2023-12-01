US' Ohio reports ‘white lung syndrome’ outbreak. Know what it is

Following a recent outbreak of pneumonia in several regions of China, US' Ohio now becomes the first state in the country to report an increased number of cases of the illness called 'white lung syndrome.' The outbreak in Ohio has particularly affected children, leading to an alarmingly high number of hospitalisations, local media reports said.

This comes as the global health body WHO continues to monitor the sudden surge in respiratory infections among children in China with countries, including India, remaining vigilant. Earlier, Denmark's Statens Serum Institute (SSI) reported that Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections have seen a significant spike over the past 5 weeks. Netherlands, another European nation, also reported an alarming rise in pneumonia cases.

Ohio's Warren County reports 142 cases since August

Since August, Ohio's Warren County has recorded 142 pediatric cases of the pneumonia strain. This prompted the county health department to declare it an outbreak based on the Ohio Department of Health's criteria, as per reports.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reportedly noted that nationally the number of cases is within normal limits but it has elevated concerns due to the widespread nature of the outbreak with the possibility of overwhelming hospitals across the country.

Ohio officials reportedly told Daily Mail that the investigation is ongoing. They also suggested that the illness does not appear to be a new disease but rather a simultaneous occurrence of various common infections.

What is white lung syndrome?

Patients have tested positive for mycoplasma pneumonia, a bacterial lung infection resistant to antibiotics. The affected individuals range in age from 3 to 8, and several unconfirmed reports are circulating regarding why children may be more susceptible.

One of the reports said that it is because of the weakened immune systems due to lockdowns or increased vulnerability resulting from mask-wearing and school closures.

It also added that bacterial respiratory infections tend to surge every few years.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, and fatigue. Practicing good hygiene, such as frequent handwashing, covering the mouth while coughing, and staying up-to-date on vaccines, is recommended to reduce the risk of illness.