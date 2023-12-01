Blinken's Israel visit | Blinken reassures NATO on Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in Israel this week, where he says he will work to help prolong a cease-fire so more hostages can be released and more humanitarian aid can be delivered to Gaza. At the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Blinken tried to reassure allies of continued U.S. support for Ukraine as Kyiv prepares for another winter of fighting. U.S. President Joe Biden will not be attending this week’s 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 28.