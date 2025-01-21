The Health Ministry of Palestine said on Tuesday (Jan 21) that the IDF's ongoing raid on Jenin has claimed the lives of eight Palestinians. Hamas responded to it by saying it would intensify the confrontations with Israel.

Advertisment

Immigration agents are set to begin nationwide operations on Tuesday (Jan 21), aimed at detaining and deporting undocumented migrants, according to Tom Homan, the border policy chief under Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in Israel, the IDF chief Major General Herzi Halevi announced his resignation. He said he was leaving the IDF after recognising his responsibility for the failure of the IDF over Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Hamas calls for escalation of fighting after Israeli raid on Jenin; Netanyahu vows to 'eradicate terrorism'

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that the Israeli military's ongoing raid on Jenin, a city in the West Bank, has claimed at least eight lives, an increase from an earlier figure of six, The Guardian reported. In response, Hamas has urged for intensified confrontations with Israel amid the military operation.

Advertisment

'Enforcing the law like never before,' Trump border czar announces nationwide immigration raids starting today

Immigration agents are set to begin nationwide operations on Tuesday (Jan 21), aimed at detaining and deporting undocumented migrants, according to Tom Homan, the border policy chief under Donald Trump.

Gaza war: IDF Chief Halevi to step down over failure during Hamas' Oct 7 attack. Who is he?

Major General Herzi Halevi, the chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced on Tuesday (Jan 21) that he would resign from the top post on March 6.

Explained: Why is Trump so obsessed with taking Panama Canal back? Is it essential for US?

US President Donald Trump once again showed his determination to take control of the Panama Canal in his presidency and vowed the same in his inaugural speech on Monday (Jan 20). Despite the constant clarification by the Panama government that there is no Chinese interference in its operation, Trump claimed that "China is operating the Panama Canal".

Hours after Trump inauguration, Putin dials 'dear friend' Xi Jinping - Here's what they talked about

Senior Hamas official on Tuesday (Jan 21) said that the militant group will release four women hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday (Jan 25).

Who were the Capitol riots accused that US President Trump granted pardon to?

United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday (January 20) granted a blanket pardon to almost all involved in the 2021 Capitol Hill riots, American media reported. President Trump pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters and commuted the sentences of 14 others.

Will US President Trump's birthright citizenship order impact Indians on Green Card wait list?

United States (US) President Donald Trump signed several executive orders on Monday (January 20), one of them being an end to birthright citizenship.

Hours after Trump inauguration, Putin dials 'dear friend' Xi Jinping - Here's what they talked about

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday (Jan 21), emphasising the close relationship between their two nations. The call came just a day after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

Australian Open 2025: Tired Novak Djokovic 'wish today was the final' after epic win vs Carlos Alcaraz in QF

Novak Djokovic beat injury scare to come out triumphant in the men's singles quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 21). With the win, Djokovic advanced to the semis in hope of winning the elusive 25th grand slam title. The 37-year-old Serbian, however, was tired after the match and said he wished for 'this match to be the final.'

Saif Ali Khan smiles and waves at camera as he returns home from hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed at his Bandra residence on January 19, was discharged from Lilavai Hospital on Tuesday. Saif had to undergo an emergency surgery after an intruder stabbed him six times after a failed burglary attempt. The star was seen briefly smiling and waving at the paparazzi outside his residence before he entered the building of his home.