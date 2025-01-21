Novak Djokovic beat injury scare to come out triumphant in the men's singles quarter-final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 21). With the win, Djokovic advanced to the semis in hope of winning the elusive 25th grand slam title. The 37-year-old Serbian, however, was tired after the match and said he wished for 'this match to be the final.'

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Australian Open 2025

"I just wish that this match today was the final," said Djokovic in the post-match presentation after beating 'terrific guy' Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. "Just one of the most epic matches I have played on this court, any court really."

Djokovic, who has 24 grand slam titles to his name, will next face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday (Jan 24) at the Rod Laver arena.

"I guess the key is recovery," Djokovic said about the Zverev clash.

"That's all I'm thinking about. Hopefully I can come out and feel my best because Sascha (Zeverv) is playing some of the best tennis he has played," he added.

Djokovic started the showdown match by winning two games in a row before Alcaraz bounced back. By the time Alcaraz led 5-4 in the first set, Djokovic left the court for a three-minute medical timeout. Alcaraz took advantage of a gingerly walking Djokovic and won the first set.

The 37-year-old, however, showed his experience and went on to win the next three sets and the match as well.

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, has won four grand slam titles including one US Open, one Wimbledon and two French Opens but will have to wait another year for his maiden Australian Open title.