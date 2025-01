Australian Open 2025: Hello and welcome to out coverage of Djokovic vs Alcaraz in men's singles quarter-final on Tuesday (Jan 21). The match is being touted as the biggest showdown of the tournament before the final and may end up as bigger than final itself!

The most awaited match of the tournament - Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz - ened with Djokovic winning the match over the Spaniard.

The last time Djokovic met Alcaraz in a grand slam - the Spaniard had beaten the Serb in the Wimbledon 2024 final. Djokovic, who is chasing the elusive 25th grand slam to become the Greatest of All Time, will be hoping to return the favour oon his favorite court.

The last time these two guys met in any match, it ws Paris Olympics 2024 final where Djokovic came out as winner and won the gold medal.

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has won four grand slam titles including one US Open, one Wilmbledon and two French Opens - he'll be eager to continue his journey for the maiden Australian Open title.

He's the only one still playing among the Big Three of tennis after Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal retired.

Follow the Australian Open 2025 Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Updates below: