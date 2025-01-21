Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic both had injury scare during the men's singles quarter-final in the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 21). Djokovic took a medical time out in the first set itself and went on to lose it while Alcaraz could be seen limping after the third set.

Injury scare for Djokovic, Alcaraz in Australian Open 2025

Djokovic had a injury scare early in the game when he left the stadium with physio on a medical timeout for three minutes. Alcaraz was leading 5-4 at the time and eventually won the set 6-4.

Djokovic was visibly upset with it and had covered his face with a towel. Have a look at the moment below:

Alcaraz, meanwhile, seemed to grab his right leg after losing the second consecutive set against the Serbian. After winning the first set, the Spaniard lost the next two sets 6-4, 6-3. Have a look at the moment below:

Carlos Alcaraz grabs his leg after losing the set to Djokovic at Australian Open



“He’s kind of limping around. Then he gets up & does it again. Limping around & sitting down. He’s obviously fine. Just acting like he’s got an injury”



“He’s being Novak.”



Alcaraz loses cool over umpire call

Alcaraz lost his cool over an umpire call in the second set during the match. The Spaniard didn't hold back at all and showed his displeasure to the chair umpire immediately.

The umpire made a let call but the Spanish player lost his cool for time taken during the serves following the chair umpire's call.

"It was five seconds late. It's crazy," said Alcaraz looking totally furious.

"I know it's let, but you stopped when he stopped," shouted the 21-year-old thrice as the crowd booed him at the Rod Laver arena.

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times and is chasing the elusive 25th grand slam.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, has won four grand slam titles including one US Open, one Wimbledon and two French Opens - he'll be eager to continue his journey for the maiden Australian Open title.