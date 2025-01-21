Spain's Carlos Alcaraz lost his cool over an umpire call during the men's singles quarter-final against Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2025 on Tuesday (Jan 21). The Spaniard didn't hold back at all and showed his displeasure to the chair umpire immediately.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz Australian Open 2025

The match between the two player, representing different generations, is touted as the biggest showdown in year's first grand slam. The incident between Djokovic and Alcaraz happened during the second set with the Serbian leading 3-1. Alcaraz had already won the first set 6-4.

The umpire made a let call but the Spanish player lost his cool for time taken during the serves following the chair umpire's call.

"It was five seconds late. It's crazy," said Alcaraz looking totally furious.

"I know it's let, but you stopped when he stopped," shouted the 21-year-old thrice as the crowd booed him at the Rod Laver arena.

The commentator on air also seemed to agree with Alcaraz and said: "He is not happy because he thinks the umpire has been influenced by Djokovic stopping at that point."

Injury Scare for Novak Djokovic

The Serbian had a injury scare early in the game when he left the stadium with physio on a medical timeout. Alcaraz was leading 5-4 at the time and eventually won the set. Djokovic, however, came back strongly to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic has won Australian Open 10 times, French Open three times, US Open four times, and Wimbledon seven times and is chasing the elusive 25th grand slam.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, has won four grand slam titles including one US Open, one Wilmbledon and two French Opens - he'll be eager to continue his journey for the maiden Australian Open title.