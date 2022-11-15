Top 10 world news: Fresh attacks in Kyiv, COP27, G20 summit updates, and more

Ukrainian capital Kyiv once again came within the firing range of Russian forces. Fresh attacks caused power cuts as the capital went atop the deafening noise of air-raid alarms. Meanwhile, most G20 members in Indonesia's Bali condemned the war in Ukraine in its draft declaration. In Sherm El-Sheikh, India's proposal to phase down all fossil fuels gained support from the United Kingdom and European Union. In the Indian capital, the murder of a young girl by her live-in partner shook the nation as gruesome details emerged.

Ukraine: Fresh Russian attacks cause power cuts in several regions

Fresh Russian strikes on Tuesday (November 15) caused power outages in several Ukrainian cities. The fresh barrage of Russian strikes have affected power supply in Kharkiv and Lviv. Kharkiv is the second largest city of Ukraine.

Most members at the G20 summit condemn war in Ukraine, draft declaration says

World leaders at the ongoing Group of 20 (G20) summit released a draft of the declaration on Tuesday, in which they said that "most" members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and its repercussions on the global economy. This was mentioned in the 16-page draft that is yet to be adopted by G20 member countries.

Zelensky urges G20 leaders to 'push for peace' even as Kremlin says Kyiv is not interested in negotiations

A war of words ensued between Russia and Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the G20 Summit that there will be no "Minsk 3" deal to end the fighting in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statement is a clear indication that Kyiv is not interested in holding peace talks with Moscow, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

COP27: UK, EU support India's call to phase down all fossil fuels

As the COP27 summit in Egypt entered its final half this week, India's push to add a tenet to 'phase down' all fossil fuels in the final set of commitments from the summit, has started attracting widespread support from the likes of the European Union and the United Kingdom.

US midterm results: Republicans lead in House, Democrats get Senate as Washington sees divided govt

Republicans are just one victory away from 218 seats required to form a majority in the House of Representatives, while the Democrats are well on their way to retaining a majority in the upper house, Senate, paving the way for a divided government in Washington.

India: A fridge, months of cleanup - What we know about the Delhi ‘Dexter’ murder case so far

A 28-year-old man named Aaftab Amin Poonawala was arrested in India’s capital Delhi for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Vikas Walker, on Saturday. The case has since shocked the nation and continues to do so, as we learn more about the gruesome details emerging amid the ongoing investigation.

Man United didn’t believe my daughter was ill when I missed pre-season, alleges Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has become a major talking point even before release. Snippets of the interview have gone viral with Ronaldo not holding back and making some shocking claims regarding his equation with the top brass at Manchester United.

Here's why Israeli pop star wore Kanye West's face at the MTV EMAs

The recently held MTV EMAs had a lot to offer apart from some great musical performances. Israeli pop star Noa Kirel brought her A-game to the stage at the event when she showed up in a controversial midriff-baring outfit that had Kanye West’s pictures plastered on it along with the Jewish Star of David.

Release peaceful protesters, UN urges Iran

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday (November 15) urged Iran government to immediately release peaceful protesters who have been detained by authorities in the country. The Islamic republic has been rocked by protests for many weeks.

Chimpanzees show objects to others, just like humans to simply grab attention: Study

A new research has shown that Chimpanzees show each other objects just for the sake of it, akin to humans, to garner attention.

