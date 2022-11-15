COP27: UK, EU support India's call to phase down all fossil fuels

As the COP27 summit in Egypt entered its final half this week, India's push to add a tenet to 'phase down' all fossil fuels in the final set of commitments from the summit, has started attracting widespread support from the likes of the European Union and the United Kingdom.

India's call to phase down fossil fuels is also expected to be backed by 39 other countries constituting the Alliance of Small Island States (ASIS). These are the small-island nations, existentially threatened by the effects of rising global temperatures and consequent rise in sea-levels.

Fossil fuels: Phase down Vs Phase Out

A Bloomberg report claimed that the European Union was pushing for an even tougher "phase out" language on Monday morning. Last year, the United Kingdom had advocated for "phasing out of coal and related products" during the Glasgow COP26 summit. Both the European Union and the United Kingdom have reportedly supported India's call to "phase down" fossil fuels instead. It is unclear if the United States too is onboard the bogey inhabited by the countries coming together to phase down fossil fuels at the COP27 summit.

The move is likely to face opposition from oil and gas-producing nations as well as China.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in an interview last week that the kingdom would be very unlikely to support an agreement that included the phase down of oil. “Our theme is being cautious,” the minister said at the Saudi Green Initiative during the COP27 climate summit.

India led the pack of the countries vulnerable to climate change on Saturday and pushed for a decision to phase down all fossil fuels.

“We have to have outcomes from COP27 that are commensurate with the tragic situation around the world as a consequence of climate change,” Wael Aboulmagd, special representative for the Egyptian COP27 presidency, told a group of reporters. “It’s up to member states to rise to the occasion, to show serious ambition.”

