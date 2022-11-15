Man United didn’t believe my daughter was ill when I missed pre-season, alleges Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has become a major talking point even before release. Snippets of the interview have gone viral with Ronaldo not holding back and making some shocking claims regarding his equation with the top brass at Manchester United.

Recently, few of Ronaldo's explosive quotes from the interview have made heads turn, where the superstar striker spoke on his equation with manager Erik Ten Hag and touched up on various topics. From the interaction, Ronaldo has now lashed out at Old Trafford club for showing lack of empathy when his daughter was ill, in July, and he couldn't arrive on time for the 2022/23 Premier League pre-season training.

"I spoke with the director and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn't believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad," Ronaldo said in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV. "I didn't want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn't think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. This is why I didn't go," he stated.

The Portugal captain further added, "I am never going to change the health of my family for football. Now, or 10 years behind or forward." Earlier, he had blasted Erik and said, "I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you." He added, "Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

After Ronaldo's explosive comments, the club also released a short statement saying, "Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. "Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."