Top 10 world news: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan arrested, Death toll rises to 30 in China after storm Doksuri & more

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday (August 5) after he was sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case. On Saturday, a district and sessions court convicted Khan and announced the prison sentence.

The death toll in northern China due to heavy rains and floods rose to at least 30 after storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, slammed the capital Beijing and surrounding regions. This comes after 10 people were killed due to floods in a city near Beijing, officials said Saturday (August 5).

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval reached Jeddah to take part in the Ukraine peace talks which are being hosted by Saudi Arabia. Doval received a warm welcome from Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam at the airport.

Jagdish Tytler, the leader of India's principal opposition Congress party was charged with murder by Central Bureau of Investigation in the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom case.

India’s third moon mission’s spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, is one step closer to a lunar landing after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), announced that it has successfully entered the moon’s orbit, on Saturday (August 5).

Russian warplanes hit the outskirts of the northwest Syrian city of Idlib, on Saturday, claiming the lives of at least three civilians from the same family, said a war monitor.

More than 130 people have been evacuated after a wildfire at Portbou, Spain’s Mediterranean coast near the French border continued to spread, on Saturday (August 5), said a report by AFP citing firefighters.

Russia on Saturday released a statement saying that it captured a settlement in northeastern Ukraine, where Kyiv reported a spate of attacks.

A huge fire broke out at the historic neo-Islamic ministry building in central Cairo, on Saturday (August 5), no casualties have occurred due to the blaze, as per media reports.