India attends Saudi-hosted Ukraine peace talks, without Russia

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reached Jeddah to take part, along with national security advisors and other officials, in the Ukraine peace talks which are being hosted by Saudi Arabia.



Doval received a warm welcome from Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam at the airport.



“Ajit Doval, NSA arrived in Jeddah to take part in National Security Advisors' meeting on Ukraine. He was welcomed at Jeddah Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan and Consul General Mohd Shahid Alam,” wrote Indian Embassy in Riyadh on X, formerly Twitter.



The meeting is being held in the coastal city of Jeddah to talk about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. India's Ministry of External Affairs had earlier confirmed the participation of India in the summit.



"India will participate in this event. Our participation is in consonance with our long-standing position that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had confirmed.



The meeting is an effort by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to become a mediator in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which started in February last year. Zelensky was invited by the crown prince in May this year to a summit of Arab States where he appealed to Middle East nations to stand in solidarity with his country against Russia.

No attendance for Russia

According to reports, 30 countries have been invited by Saudi Arabia and although Ukraine is participating in the summit, Russia is not. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is also likely to participate in the peace talks, along with others.



As per reports, the 30 invitees to the Jeddah summit include Brazil, South Africa, Chile, Egypt, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States and Zambia.



Head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andriy Yermak on Sunday said that a Ukrainian-organised peace summit will be held in Saudi Arabia. This meeting is aimed that discussing how Ukraine's plan can be implemented “to restore lasting and just peace”.

Ukraine's peace plan

The peace plan of Ukraine calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops; release of prisoners; guarantees on nuclear safety, food and energy security; restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity; and a tribunal for those who should be held responsible for the aggression and security guarantees.



As per the plan, Russia will be held accountable for war atrocities and will have to surrender all territories captured from Ukraine and pay damages. The plan has been rejected by Russia in the past.

