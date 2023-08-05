Congress leader Jagdish Tytler charged with murder in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

The leader of India's principal opposition Congress party Jagdish Tytler was charged with murder by Central Bureau of Investigation in the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom case. The case is related to the murders of Sikh youth at New Delhi's Pul Bangash area in the immediate hours after the then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards, following which anti-Sikh pogrom began with targeted killings of Sikh men in Delhi and parts of northern India.

New Delhi's Rouse Avenue court said that there is a sufficient proof to suggest that Tytler was present in Pul Bangash at the spot where Sikh youth were murdered by a blood-thirsty mob.

The eye-witness accounts heard by the court, one of which also included a testimony from Tytler's driver's son, configured that 'Tytler was seen instigating the mob'. The exact nature of this instigation is yet to be ascertained.

More details to be added soon...

