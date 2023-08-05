Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters Moon's orbit: ISRO
The announcement was made by the Indian space agency on X, formerly known as Twitter: "'MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity'. Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit."
India's third moon mission's spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, is one step closer to a lunar landing after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), announced that it has successfully entered the moon's orbit, on Saturday (August 5).
It added, "A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST."
