Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters Moon's orbit: ISRO

India's third moon mission's spacecraft, Chandrayaan-3, is one step closer to a lunar landing after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), announced that it has successfully entered the moon's orbit, on Saturday (August 5).

The announcement was made by the Indian space agency on X, formerly known as Twitter: "'MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity'. Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit."



It added, "A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation - reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST."



Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.



A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



This is a developing story...More to follow.





