Top 10 world news: EU says nuclear agreement with Iran very close and more

US President Joe Biden met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Saturday in Warsaw. Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat, said on Saturday that world powers and Iran were very close to an agreement to revive the nuclear deal.

Biden meets Ukraine ministers in first face-to-face meeting since invasion

The United States expressed "unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Nuclear agreement with Iran very close, says EU

Revival of the deal would curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for lifting tough sanctions.

'Mine-like object' found floating off Black Sea

Authorities in Turkey have warned sea vessels to stay away as a "mine-like object" was found floating north of Istanbul near the Black Sea.

George Floyd case: Jury awards $14 million to protesters over actions of police in Denver

A jury has awarded $14 million in damages to protesters over the actions of police in Denver during demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd two years ago.

How could Russian President Vladimir Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden has publicly called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, but legal experts said a prosecution of Putin or other Russian leaders would face high hurdles and could take years.

Ukrainian forces discover, capture key piece of Russian military technology, says report

In a new development, Ukrainian forces seem to have discovered and took possession of what may be an important piece of Russian military technology, a report by ‘The Drive’ said.

Japan's Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday the prospect of Russia using nuclear weapons was "increasingly real", welcoming a visit by the US ambassador to Hiroshima, the first city to suffer a nuclear attack.

'Meta History: Museum of War': Ukraine launches NFT in crypto crowdfunding push

Ukraine has launched a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called 'Meta History: Museum of War' in an expansion of a cryptocurrency fundraising push.

Despite spike in Covid cases, Shanghai won't go for lockdown, says official

Shanghai on Saturday recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, but a member of the city's pandemic task force said officials were determined to avoid a full lockdown over the damage it would do to the economy.

Thousands flee after Philippine volcano erupts

Thousands of people fled their homes near a Philippine volcano Saturday after an eruption sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky.