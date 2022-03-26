Ukrainian forces discover, capture key piece of Russian military technology, says report  

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In a new development, Ukrainian forces seem to have discovered and took possession of what may be an important piece of Russian military technology, a report by ‘The Drive’ said.

After advances in several regions, Russia seems to be on backfoot now in the conflict with Ukraine.

The container found by Ukrainian forces outside the capital, Kyiv, has been identified to be a part of the Krasukha-4 mobile electronic warfare system.

#Ukraine: We managed to identify this bizarre "container", captured today by the UA forces near #Kyiv.



#Ukraine: We managed to identify this bizarre "container", captured today by the UA forces near #Kyiv.



It is likely to be the command post of one of the most potent Russian EW system - 1RL257 Krasukha-4, used to suppress AWACS radars & radar reconnaissance satellites. pic.twitter.com/1VvKjGoM2p — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 22, 2022

It is designed to detect and jam large radar systems. A picture of the equipment was also posted on social media on Tuesday. It showed the container on its side with branches on top.

However, it is still unclear whether it was hidden deliberately or was left behind in an attack.

“This formidable system is no longer being employed against Ukrainian forces. I mean, that’s an immediate impact,” Bradley Bowman, senior director, Center on Military and Political Power, Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the Washington Examiner on Thursday.

“You’ve taken a formidable capability off the battlefield so that’s an immediate positive impact for the Ukrainians, but it begs the question, right, how many others are there of them nearby?” Bowman added.

(With inputs from agencies)