After heavy casualties, distraught Russian troops turn on own commander, run him over, says report  

If a Western official is to be believed, Russian troops in tank turned on its own commander and ran him over.

In the incident, the colonel succumbed to his injuries, a report said, citing the official. It seems to shed light on the low morale within Russian ranks.

"The brigade commander of one of the units was killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of loss that had been taken by his brigade. We believe he was killed by his own troops deliberately," a Western official told Sky News reporter Deborah Haynes, who was unable to confirm the spelling of the colonel's name but wrote it as Col Yuri Medvechek.

"Indeed, we believe, he was run over by his own troops and I believe he was the commander of the 37 Motor Rifle Brigade," the official added.

Earlier, reports surfaced saying a colonel, whose name was spelled as Medvedev, had been rolled over by his subordinates. Although he had survived, his both legs were broken.

The battered and weary brigade was upset after over half of its 1,500-member infantry had been killed in the war, reported Ukrainian journalist Roman Tsymbaliuk.

The reports did not say what happened to the soldier, who was driving the tank.

