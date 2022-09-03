Top 10 world news: Erdogan offers to mediate, Gorbachev is buried, Artemis 1 postponed again & more

Even as International Atomic Energy Agency examines the extent of damage sustained by the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate between the two warring parties. Earlier, Turkey had acted as a guarantor when Russia and Ukraine signed the grain export agreement with the United Nations. In other news, Mikhail Gorbachev, the final Soviet Union leader to bring the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion was buried in Moscow.

Turkey ready to mediate in Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant crisis, Erdogan tells Putin

As the global agencies continue to ring warning bells over the condition of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly offered to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.

Mikhail Gorbachev: Last Soviet leader laid to rest

Four days after passing away at age 91, Mikhail Gorbachev, the final Soviet leader to bring the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion, has been buried in Moscow. According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the funeral due to his work commitments.

New York City agency sues Starbucks for wrongfully terminating union organiser employee

Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, a New York City agency has sued Starbucks for wrongfully terminating a longtime worker and union organiser. Reportedly, the barista named Austin Locke was fired after he and his colleagues voted to unionise a Starbucks in Queens.

NASA’s new moon rocket springs up another hazardous leak before debut launch

Before its debut launch, NASA’s next-generation Artemis moon rocket sprang another hazardous leak on Saturday. While engineers scrambled to plug what was believed to be a gap around a seal in the supply line, hydrogen fuel began leaking from the engine section at the bottom of the rocket.

India may surpass Germany, Japan to become the third largest economy by 2029: Report

A report authored by State Bank of India's (SBI) chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh has stated that India is likely to become the third largest economy by 2029, largely due to the structural shift since 2014.

California opens cooling centres as wildfire spreads rapidly, mercury soars

As a wildfire spread rapidly across more than 1,000 acres in extremely hot conditions, California has set up 40 cooling centres. Offering shelter in air-conditioned rooms and cold drinks during the heat of the day, the centres have been established in libraries, recreation and park facilities, and senior living facilities.

More than one-third of Pakistan underwater as it battles worst flood in history

Over one-third of Pakistan is underwater, latest satellite images from the European Space Agency (ESA) have revealed, showing the extent of damage caused by the monsoon-induced floods.

Activist rages battle against fringe website Kiwi Farms targeting trans genders

Clara Sorrenti and her supporters are the faces of a campaign that attempts to take down Kiwi Farms, an internet forum that doubles as an image-sharing website where the users troll and harass anyone they like. However, over the years, the site has become a den of anti-trans harassment campaigns, forcing the likes of Sorrenti to launch a campaign to take down the fringe website.

Serena Williams' unmatched legacy to stand the test of time long after her retirement

While Serena Williams is perhaps one of, if not the most, accomplished players in the international tennis circuit, her legacy must not be defined by the myriad of accomplishments that she has managed to achieve on the court.

Ayan Mukerji shares pre-release promo of 'Brahmastra', introduces fans to 'Ancient Indian Astras'

Six days ahead of 'Brahmastra's release, the makers of the much-awaited film have shared a pre-release promo on YouTube to treat fans and increase their excitement level. The one-minute-long clip introduces fans to the characters of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

