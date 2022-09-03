'Turkey can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant', Erdogan tells Putin

As the global agencies continue to ring warning bells over the condition of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reportedly offered to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.

Referring to Turkey acting as a guarantor when the two countries signed a grain export agreement with the United Nations, the Turkish presidency stated:

"President Erdogan stated that Turkey can play a facilitator role in the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, as they did in the grain deal,"

Last month, Erdogan met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and sounded similar concerns regarding the nuclear plant.

"While continuing our efforts to find a solution (to the conflict), we remain on the side of our Ukraine friends. We are worried. We don't want another Chernobyl," Erdogan said at the time.

As reported by WION, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday stated that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station had sustained major damages to its “physical integrity” due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is obvious that the plant and physical integrity of the plant has been violated several times. I worried, I worry and I will continue to be worried about the plant. We spent there four or five hours. I have seen a lot, and I have my people there, we were able to tour the whole site.” said Rafael Grossi, the director general of IAEA.

It is pertinent to note that the world's worst nuclear disaster, the 'Chernobyl Catastrophe' took place in Ukraine only, 110 kilometres away from the capital city of Kyiv. If another nuclear disaster takes place, it could practically affect the entire planet this time, forget only Europe.

As reported by WION, Russian forces attacked the nuclear power plant in March, earlier this year. The plant and a five-story training facility building were lit on fire by the Russian attacks.

The plant generates 40-42 billion kWh which accounts for one-fifth (20 per cent) of the average annual electricity production in Ukraine and for almost 47 per cent of electricity generated by Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

