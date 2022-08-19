As Turkey warns of 'another Chernobyl', Zelensky says 'no peace' until Russia withdraws its troops

As fighting rages on between Kyiv and Moscow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ruled out peace with Russia unless it withdraws its troops from Ukraine.

Zelensky made the statement after meeting with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

As per an AFP report, while speaking to the press the war-torn country's President said that he was "very surprised" to hear from the Turkish President that Russia was "ready for some kind of peace", adding: "First they should leave our territory and then we'll see".

Watch | Gravitas: Russia plans "special operation" for Ukraine's Independence Day

This comes as Erdogan warned of "another Chernobyl" after his first face-to-face talks with Zelensky. Speaking to the Press in Lviv he said that "We are worried. We don't want another Chernobyl."

He also assured Ukraine that Ankara was a firm ally: "While continuing our efforts to find a solution, we remain on the side of our Ukraine friends."

Also read | Erdogan says Turkey stands 'on the side of Ukraine', warns of 'another' Chernobyl

World leaders have issued urgent warnings as fighting recently flared up at Europe's largest nuclear facility, the Zaporizhzhia power station. The facility is currently under Russian control.

During talks with Erdogan, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that any damage to the plant would be equivalent to "suicide"

Also read | Russian soldiers shooting at, or from Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, now Ukraine's 'special targets': Zelensky

While the battle continues in several regions of Ukraine, it has recently concentrated in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and its nuclear facility. Following a direct interaction with Guterres in Lviv, Zelensky has requested that the UN provide security at the plant.

He accused Russia of carrying out "deliberate" attacks on the plant and demanded that the "UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarisation and complete liberation from Russian troops."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.