Ayan Mukerji shares pre-release promo of 'Brahmastra', introduces fans to 'Ancient Indian Astras'

Six days ahead of 'Brahmastra's release, the makers of the much-awaited film have shared a pre-release promo on YouTube to treat fans and increase their excitement level. The one-minute-long clip introduces fans to the characters of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

The clip starts with Mouni Roy looking fierce and evil as a villain. She is in search of Brahmastra, which is a very powerful weapon capable of destroying the world. Then the visuals shift to Amitabh Bachchan giving Ranbir Kapoor the responsibility of saving the world.

In the end, the video introduces fans to the many "Ancient Indian Astras", including Nandi Astra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, Pawanastra, Gajastra, Nag Dhanush, Jalastra, and Agnyastra.

On Saturday, Ayan Mukerji shared the promo on his Instagram. The video is also available on YouTube.

Watch the pre-release promo below:

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will release in theatres on September 9. The film shows Ranbir as Shiva, who is a DJ in the film. Alia Bhatt plays his love interest in the film. According to reports, several A-listers will make surprise appearances in the movie.

The film has been in talks since 2014. It will reportedly have a three-part release.