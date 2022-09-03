'The Crown' season 6: Netflix drama finds its Prince William and Kate Middleton

Netflix series 'The Crown' is all set to return with its sixth season to give us an inside look at the British Royal family. The makers of the series recently revealed that they have found their Prince William and Kate Middleton for the upcoming season.

According to reports, the young prince will be played by 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey will play older William on screen. Meg Bellamy has been selected to portray Kate Middleton on the screen.

The news was first shared by Variety.

Season 6 is scheduled to begin production this fall and it will reportedly focus on the late 1990s and early 2000s.

For the royal family, the 1990s and the first half of the 2000s were turbulent years. After Diana's shocking death, the family's popularity fell to its lowest point ever and was hit by various scandals. Prince Andrew and his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was highly criticised in public and by the media.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, was attempting to repair his reputation while trying to integrate his former mistress, Camilla Parker-Bowles, into public life.

Princes William and Harry were notorious for stumbling out of nightclubs in the early hours of the morning, frequently surrounded by glamorous posh blondes.

So, it will be interesting to see what memories the series will revisit in the coming seasons.

The fifth season of 'The Crown' is slated to premiere this November. While Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth in the series, Jonathan Pryce will be seen as Prince Philip. Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret and Dominic West will be seen as Prince Charles in the fifth instalment of the popular OTT show.

Elizabeth Debicki will be seen as Princess Diana in the series while Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles.

Former British prime minister John Major will also make an appearance. Additionally, Senan West will portray a young Prince William. And, a young Harry will be played by Will Powell and Teddy Hawley at various ages.

The casting indicates that Season 5 will include the events that lead up to Diana's death in 1997. The show's creators are remaining as mum as ever regarding the upcoming seasons and they have not yet shared what's in store for fans in the coming days.