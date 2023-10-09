Top 10 world news: Death toll in Israel-Hamas war crosses 1,300, & more

The death toll due to the Israel-Hamas war has crossed 1,300 and over 5,400 people have been injured so far. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has predicted a "long and difficult war," a military spokesperson hinted the country may try to take full control of Gaza.

On Monday (Oct 9), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia's invasion of his country to Hamas, and said only "rules (and) international law" can ensure peace around the world.

In what is being seen as its largest-ever military call-up, Israel is calling up 300,000 army reservists as it prepares for an escalation in the war with Hamas.

Click on the headlines to read more:

More than 1,300 people have been killed after since Hamas launched its surprise attack against Israel, according to the recent reports by Israeli and Palestinian officials. The total number of injured persons is over 5,400.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared Russia's invasion of his country to Hamas, whose militants recently launched unprecedented attacks into Israel, killing over 700 people and injuring hundreds. Zelensky said only "rules (and) international law" can ensure peace around the world.

In what is being seen as its largest-ever military call-up, Israel is calling up 300,000 army reservists as it prepares for an escalation in the war with Hamas. As per a report by the Jerusalem Post on Monday (Oct 9), the mobilisation drive was announced in a televised statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Nearly 30 people have been killed after heavy rains in the region triggered landslides in the Cameroon capital city of Yaounde, according to media reports citing officials on Monday (Oct 9). This comes after heavy rains led to a section of a hillside covered with precarious houses to collapse.

Li Xiaopeng, the former head of Chinese state-owned banking giant Everbright Group was kicked out of the ruling Communist Party and dismissed from public office because of severe violations of discipline and law, state media reported on Monday (Oct 9).

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday expressed hope that the referendum to recognise the nation's indigenous people in its constitution would succeed. Previous surveys found that the population was split about the referendum, with the larger portion of people against it.

Some lawmakers in the US Congress want to cut military aid for war-ravaged Ukraine and want to extend it to Taiwan which is at a risk of military aggression from China. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday (Oct 8), Republican Mike Collins voted against providing military aid to Ukraine and advocated for doing more to arm Taiwan.

China has appointed Yin Hejun as Communist Party chief of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the ministry said on its website on Saturday (October 7). Yin will replace Wang Zhigang as party chief of the ministry.

Former Indian men's cricket team coach believes Steve Smith is all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's bunny after the left-arm orthodox spinner outfoxed the Australian batter during the World Cup match in Chennai on Sunday (Oct 8).