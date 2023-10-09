Israel-Hamas war Live updates | Death toll in Israel, Gaza surpasses 1,300; over 5,400 injured
Israel-Hamas conflict Live updates: More than 1,100 civilians have died after the Hamas terrorist group launched a multi-pronged offesnive from Gaza. Out of those, over 700 Israelis have been killed —the country's worst losses since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war—while Gaza officials reported at least 413 deaths in the impoverished enclave. As the fighting rages for the third day on Monday (Oct 9), the nature of the full-scale war is still unclear. While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has predicted a "long and difficult war," a military spokesperson hinted the country may try to take full control of Gaza.
Most of the Western countries, including India, have condemned the terrorist attack and backed Israel's right to defend itself, several Muslim countries have blamed Israel for the present conflict. Moreover, US President Joe Biden has ordered "additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas". This comes as Israel also came under attack from the north when Lebanon's Hezbollah launched guided missiles and artillery shells Sunday "in solidarity" with the unprecedented Hamas offensive, without causing any casualties. Israel responded with artillery strikes across the UN-patrolled border.
A man from Scotland has been has been killed in Israel after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, said his family, in a statement.
Bernard Cowan, who lived in Glasgow has been "murdered" after Hamas attack on Israel.
"We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas," said his family in a statement.
It added, "We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed."
A report by BBC citing an official source said that "more than 10" British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel after the Hamas attack.
This comes a day after it was reported British officials confirmed the death of Nathanel Young, who was serving with the Israel Defence Force (IDF).
The British Foreign Office has declined to comment on the report, said Reuters.
"The nature of Israeli citizenship means that there are a significant number of dual British-Israeli nationals, many of whom will have made their permanent home in Israel, many of whom will be serving with the Israeli defence force," Foreign minister James Cleverly told reporters.
"So it's not possible for us to give numbers and I do not intend to speculate."
A report by Reuters citing sources said Qatari mediators have held urgent calls to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the militant group and held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.
Qatar's foreign ministry confirmed to the news agency about its involvement in mediation talks with Hamas and Israeli officials, including over a possible prisoner swap.
The talks are being conducted in coordination with the United States since Saturday night, are "moving positively" said the source, who has been briefed on them.
However, the Palestinian Islamist group said that it is not open to negotiating a prisoner exchange with Israel during hostilities.
"The military operation is still continuing... therefore there is currently no chance for negotiation on the issue of prisoners or anything else," Hossam Badran, a Hamas official, told AFP from Doha.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group's armed wing, Al-Quds brigade, claimed responsibility for a thwarted bid to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon on Monday (Oct 9).
"Al-Quds brigade claims responsibility for the afternoon operation on the south Lebanon border," said the group in a statement.
This comes after the Israeli army said it killed a number of armed suspects" who crossed the border from Lebanon while the fighting continued further south with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak, said that the "Polish Armed Forces will launch an evacuation bridge for Polish tourists from Israel."
Polish military transport planes will fly them to Crete, Greece, from where they will be transported back home with regular planes, said the Polish official.
More than 1,300 people have been killed after since Hamas launched its surprise attack against Israel, according to the recent reports by Israeli and Palestinian officials.
According to Palestinian health authorities in the Gaza Strip, more than 560 people have been killed since the conflict began and as of Monday 3:00 pm (local time) more than 2,900 people were injured.
Meanwhile, at least 800 Israelis have been killed, reported Israeli health authorities, adding that at least 2,506 were wounded.
Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' announced that the nation will observe a National Day of Mourning on Tuesday (Oct 10) after multiple deaths reported of Nepali citizens in Israel after Hamas launched its surprise attack.
At least 10 Nepali students have been killed and four others injured in Israel after the Palestinian militant group attacked, said the Nepal's foreign ministry said on Monday.
"I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our promising youths during the attack of Hamas in Israel. I express my heartfelt condolences to the departed souls and sympathy to the bereaved families," said the Nepal PM, on X.
"The Special meeting of the Council of Ministers, today has declared a National Day of Mourning on 23rd of Ashoj, to mourn the loss of lives," he added.
"The meeting has also decided to repatriate the dead bodies as soon as possible in coordination with the Government of Israel," said the Nepal PM.
Russian media reports citing the country's embassy said that four Russians have disappeared in Israel after Hamas' surprise attack. It was not possible to establish contact with another five, the embassy added.
It also noted that no confirmed information about the death of Russians in Israel.
The Arab League has said that the Arab foreign ministers will meet on Wednesday (Oct 11) to discuss "Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip" after a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.
The "extraordinary meeting" in the Egypt capital city of Cairo will seek to find "avenues of political action at the Arab and international level", as Israel keeps pounding targets in Gaza following Saturday's attack, Arab League deputy chief Hossam Zaki said in a statement.
According to Israeli media, at least three Israeli soldiers have been injured after clashes at Israel-Lebanon border. Meanwhile, the country's air force has also reportedly struck three Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah observation posts at the Israel-Lebanon border.
The Israeli army said that it killed a number of armed suspects" who crossed the border from Lebanon while the fighting continued further south with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
"Additionally the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) helicopters are currently striking in the area," said the army, in a statement.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "Israeli occupation forces bombed the Dhayra border area... with artillery".
Heavy gunfire was heard in the village, with explosions also heard "in various southern regions", it added.
This comes after Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement denied any involvement.
The European Union has said that it has stopped aid payments to Palestine in light of current conflict between Israel and Hamas. EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said that the aid of 691 million euros (USD 728 million) was kept "under review"
"All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals, including for 2023 postponed until further notice. Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio," he said.
The health ministry in the Gaza Strip has said that death toll on the Palestinian side has risen to 560, reported AFP.
"560 people were killed and another 2,900 injured," said the ministry.
The death toll on the Israeli side at the moment is at least 700.
Israel Defense Forces have said that two mortars have been launched from Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have amassed troops at the shared border. Israel has even deployed tanks in the area.
IDF has said that out of two projectiles, one landed in an open area and caused no injuries. The other projectile landed short in Lebanon.
- At least 700 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have died in the Israel-Hamas conflict till now.
- The Israeli defence minister has ordered 'complete siege' of Gaza. This would include the enclave being cut off form food, water and power supply.
- US State Department has said that 9 Americans have died in the ongoing war in Israel.
- There are media reports of 10 British citizens feared dead or missing.
- According to the United Nations more than 120,000 Gazans have been displaced.
European Union (EU) has called an emergency meeting to discuss situation in Israel. Foreign Ministers of the EU countries will meet on Tuesday (Oct 10) and hold talks.
"I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in #Israel and in the region," said EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
EU ministers will meet in Muscat, Oman.
The Israel Defence Forces have announced in a televised statement that 300,000 army reservists were being mobilised as the country fights Hamas fighters. The Jerusalem Post has called this mobilisation the 'largest in history'. Israel has officially declared was and its defence minister has said that he ordered 'complete siege' of Gaza.
BBC has reported that more than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel. The BBC cited unnamed official source in UK.
US State Department has said that nine Americans have been killed in the present conflict in Israel. This is first confirmation from the US State Department about deaths of Americans during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
US State Department's confirmation has come merely hours after Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he had ordered a 'complete siege' of Gaza.
In addition to US, Thailand has also announced that 12 of its nationals were confirmed dead and more 11 were taken hostage by Hamas.
Russia has said that formation of a Palestinian state is the "most reliable" solution for peace in the larger issue of Israel-Palestine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Creating a "Palestinian state that would live side by side with Israel.. is the most reliable path to solve (the conflict),"
"We cannot agree with those who say that security can only be ensured through a fight with terrorism".
In addition to conflict between Israel and Hamas, fears of escalation between Israel and Lebanon are mounting as both countries have amassed troops on the shared border. Hezbollah, the political and militant group has already mounted attacks on sites it considers 'Israel-occupied' and Israeli forces have retaliated.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that situation in southern Israel is stable but pockets of resistance are still present and the fighting was ongoing.
"We more or less stabilised the control and all the communities around Gaza, there are two last small pockets of the people fighting," Lt Col Hecht told Sky News.
"We have dozens, hundreds of Israelis, civilians, and soldiers killed. So the scope of this is on an epic scale."
As Israeli forces battled Hamas fighters, Israeli Defense MInister Yoav Gallant said that he had ordered "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip.
“I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed,” Gallant said after he assessed overall situation at Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Southern Command in Beersheba.
The Israeli Air Force said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that it was launching 'extensive' attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The post was in Hebrew.
Israel's army on Monday (Oct 9) declared that its army has taken "full control of communities" located in its southern territory near Gaza. The development came two days after a surprise attack was launched by the Hamas militants there.
Iran on Monday rejected as unfounded allegations it had a role in the massive assault on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. "The accusations linked to an Iranian role... are based on political reasons," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters, adding that Palestinians had "the necessary capacity and will to defend their nation and recover their rights" without any help from Tehran.
Hamas' careful campaign of deception ensured that the world's most powerful was caught off guard to what is proving to be the worst breach in Israel's defences since Arab forces waged a war around 50 years ago, in 1973, claim reports.
The number killed by Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 493 people, the health ministry there has said. The number of wounded Palestinians has also risen, to 2,751.
More than 123,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the conflict between Palestinian militants and Israel, the United Nations said on Monday.
"Over 123,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza, mostly due to fear, protection concerns and the destruction of their homes," said the UN's humanitarian agency, OCHA.
More than 73,000 are sheltering in schools, OCHA said, some of which have been designated emergency shelters. I
At the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, an Israeli mother and her two daughters were among the hundreds of civilians held hostage by militants. Hamas invaded Israel on Oct 7 morning through land and air, killing and capturing hundreds of Israelis.
Israeli officials are facing the heat over the unprecedented attacks launched by the Hamas terror group during the Jewish holiday over the weekend, as questions are being raised over the potential failure of its famed Mossad intelligence agency.
On Saturday (Oct 7) morning, Hamas began its blitzkrieg by air, land and sea spanning 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles (24 kilometres) from the Gaza border.
Two senior members of the Israeli military have compared Saturday's attacks from Gaza to the 9/11 attacks on the US.
"This is our 9/11. They got us," spokesman Major Nir Dinar said.
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus also compared the hamas attacks to major attacks in America.
"This could be a 9/11 and and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one," he said.
"It is, by far, the worst day in Israeli history. Never before have so many Israelis been killed by one single thing let alone enemy activity on one day."
The Israel Defense Forces said it is continuing to strike Palestinian terrorists infiltrating into Israel through the porous Gaza border.
Israel’s security barrier with the Gaza Strip has been heavily damaged since Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel, allowing terrorists to infiltrate.
The IDF shared footage of several airstrikes against terrorists who were crossing into Israel overnight.
Israel's representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan shared a video in which the leaders of Hamas were seen purportedly thanking Iran for supporting the terrorist organisation with arms, money and other means.
Israeli forces are fighting Hamas gunmen at seven to eight points outside Gaza, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Monday.
“It’s taking more time than we expected to get things back into a defensive, security posture,” Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told a briefing with journalists.
Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve before resuming.
On Sunday, US air carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they had suspended direct flights, as did Air France.
In a statement, United said it had run two scheduled flights to the United States from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but had suspended services "until conditions allow them to resume". Delta representatives said flights "have been canceled into this week" while they monitor the situation to make necessary schedule changes.
Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday, citing the security situation in Israel. It also operates flights between Beijing and Tel Aviv as well as the southern tech hub of Shenzhen and Tel Aviv. The airline said it would adjust future flight plans depending on the situation.
Cathay Pacific, which said it also cancelled its flight between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv on Tuesday, is to provide further updates about the next flight on Thursday.
Korean Air said it cancelled its Monday flight between the port city of Incheon and Tel Aviv and expects future flights to be irregular.
Air India has also scrapped its flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv as well as a return trip from Israel.
Others including German airline Lufthansa has announced plans to cut most flights for today.
The Israeli embassy in Bogota was allegedly vandalised with Nazi symbol 'Hakenkreuz', Israel's envoy to Colombia said on Sunday.
Ambassador Gali Dagan posted photos show a pillar of the embassy building having the Hakenkreuz symbol next to the Star of David and pro-Palestinian slogans.
The incident comes after Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed support for the recognition of Palestine on Saturday, slamming the international community for treating the "Israeli occupation in Palestine" in a "very different way" from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Israel has "severely degraded the capabilities" of Palestinian militant group Hamas as airstrikes on Gaza continued into early Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
The IDF said it targeted a structure that housed Hamas operatives and several of the group's operational command centers, including a three-floor command center.
The IDF also said it targeted:
- A command center belonging to a senior Hamas naval forces operative, named as Mahmad Kashta
- A Hamas operational asset in a mosque in the city of Jabalia
- An intelligence asset and an additional asset used by Hamas
- Israel has been pounding Gaza with airstrikes and formally declared war on Hamas Sunday following an unprecedented surprise attack by the militant group that began on Saturday. More than 400 Palestinians have died, according to the health ministry in Gaza, and medical care has been complicated by Israel cutting power to the territory.
Following US President Joe Biden's announcement of providing additional equipment and resources to the Israel Defense Forces, the Palestinian militant group Hamas released a statement saying that this decision by the United States amounts to "aggression" against Palestinians.
"The announcement of the US that it will provide an aircraft carrier to support the occupation (Israel) is actual participation in the aggression against our people," Hamas said.
The Israeli rescue service Zaka on Sunday (Oct 8) confirmed that 260 dead bodies were retrieved by the paramedics from a music festival which was attended by thousands of people and later was attacked by Hamas militants.
The total death toll is likely to go higher as other paramedic teams work in the area. In the videos shared on social media platforms and by Israeli news outlets, dozens of festival goers were seen running across an open field as gunshots were fired. Many of them were gunned down as they tried to flee and some hid in the fruit orchards.
India's junior foreign minister Meenakshi Lekhi has said that the government is making efforts to bring back the stranded Indians from Israel, adding that the the Prime Minister's Office is is monitoring the ongoing situation
Several Indians are believed to be trapped in Israeli cities. Some posted videos appealing for evacuation, saying, "The situation is hard and uncertain."
"I received many messages last night and through the night we were working, but I'm also aware that the Prime Minister's office is directly supervising the situation... We are on the job... Whether it was Operation Ganga or Vande Bharat, we brought everyone back. I'm sure the government and the Prime Minister's Office are directly in touch with those people and are working and monitoring the situation," Lekhi said.
Hamas fighters are holding more than 100 Israeli hostages in Gaza, including high-ranking army officers, a spokesperson for the militant group claimed on Sunday.
In an interview with Arabic news outlet al-Ghad TV, Mousa Abu Marzouk, chief deputy of Hamas' political bureau, said the number of Israeli hostages "hasn't been counted yet but they are over a hundred."
Asked about the presence of Israeli army officers among the hostages, Marzouk said: "There are high-ranking officers."
Another Palestinian armed group, Islamic Jihad, on Sunday said it is holding at least 30 hostages in Gaza.
Oil prices soared more than four percent Monday after Hamas launched an attack on Israel at the weekend, sparking concerns about possible supply shocks from the crude-rich region.
Israel's representative to the UN Gilad Erdan has claimed that the Iran regime has been backing the operation of Palestinian terrorist group Hamas' operations and by extension the terrorist attack hours after Tehran extended support to "legitimate defence of the Palestinian nation".
According to Israeli media, at least 260 bodies were found at the site of a music festival after the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday.
Major Israeli media Haaretz quoted Israeli rescuers as saying that they had found the bodies at the festival site near the Gaza-Israeli border.
Local media also reported that many festival goers had been shot as they tried to flee. Hamas is believed to have taken hostages, including children.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that his country would be sending multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support, with Washington believing Hamas' deadly attacks may have been motivated to disrupt a potential normalising of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties.
At least three Americans were among those killed, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a US memo.
In a statement, Austin said he ordered the moving of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean closer to Israel. The force includes the carrier, a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers.
He also said that the US had also taken steps to augment U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region. He said the United States would also provide munitions to Israel.