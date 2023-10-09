Israel-Hamas war Live updates | Death toll in Israel, Gaza surpasses 1,300; over 5,400 injured

A man from Scotland has been has been killed in Israel after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Israel, said his family, in a statement.

Bernard Cowan, who lived in Glasgow has been "murdered" after Hamas attack on Israel.

"We are grieving the loss of our son and brother, Bernard Cowan, who was horrifically murdered on Saturday during the surprise terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas," said his family in a statement.



It added, "We ask for privacy at this time while we process this huge loss to our family, both at home and in Israel, and to the Jewish community in Glasgow where he will be sorely missed."