Did Hamas dupe Israel into a false sense of security before launching bloody attack?

Hamas' careful campaign of deception ensured that the world's most powerful were caught off guard by what is proving to be the worst breach in Israel's defences since Arab forces waged a war around 50 years ago, in 1973, claim reports.

A case of acting weary

Talking to Reuters, an anonymous source close to Hamas, said that "Hamas gave Israel the impression that it was not ready for a fight."

Reportedly, Hamas led Israel to believe that it was war-weary by providing economic incentives to Gazan workers. However, at the same time, the group's fighters were being trained and grilled 'often in plain sight'.

"Hamas used an unprecedented intelligence tactic to mislead Israel over the last months, by giving a public impression that it was not willing to go into a fight or confrontation with Israel while preparing for this massive operation," said Reuter's source.

Caught off guard: The Israel-Hamas war

Israel too has conceded that it was caught off guard by the attack that coincided with the Jewish Sabbath and another religious holiday.

Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson Major Nir Dinar has described the attack as "our 9/11."

"They got us," said Dinar, adding that "they surprised us, and they came fast from many spots - both from the air and the ground and the sea."

An Israeli security source also acknowledged Israel's security services were duped by Hamas.

"They caused us to think they wanted money," while "all the time they were involved in exercises/drills until they ran riot."

Reportedly, Hamas set up a mock Israeli settlement in Gaza to train its fighters. The Hamas operatives used this to practice a military landing and storm the mock settlement. As per the Hamas source, they even made videos of the manoeuvres.

"Israel surely saw them, but they were convinced that Hamas wasn't keen on getting into a confrontation," said the source, adding, "Hamas was able to build a whole image that it was not ready for a military adventure against Israel."

In the last couple of days, after Hamas stormed into Israel towns, 700 Israelis have been killed and dozens of others have been abducted. In retaliation, Israel has killed more than 400 Palestinians in its attack on Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)

