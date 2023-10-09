Watch | Israel's representative at UN shares video of Hamas thanking Iran for support

Israel's representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan shared a video in which the leaders of Hamas were seen purportedly thanking Iran for supporting the terrorist organisation with arms, money and other means.



In the video shared, as per the translation provided by the ambassador, the leader can be seen saying, “Thanks to all those individuals, groups and countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran, who have supported us generously with money, arms and other means, providing us with the missiles that have battered the zionist strongholds during past confrontations with the occupiers. They have also supported us with anti-tank type missiles which, by the grace of god, and the faith of our fighters, shattered the myth of zionist superiority.”



While sharing the video, the envoy wrote, “If you had any doubt about who is funding and supporting this barbaric terror attack: here’s a video of Hamas terrorists thanking none other than IRAN for the weapons, money and rockets that helped the terrorists to slaughter and kidnap Israelis. The Ayatollah regime is the head of the octopus. Don’t look away.”

Ambassador Gilad Erdan had earlier also stated that they were quite sure about Iran extending its support to the operations of Hamas, which has launched its biggest attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

The comment of Erdan came hours after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stated that the country supports the right to self-defence of Palestinians and said that Israel needs to be held accountable for endangering the region.



"Iran supports the legitimate defence of the Palestinian nation," stated Raisi, as quoted by state television. "The Zionist regime (Israel) and its supporters are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region, and they must be held accountable in this matter,” he added.



He further appealed to Muslim governments to "support the Palestinian nation" while appreciating "resistance" efforts by Hamas and other groups in countries which include Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

Iran's UN mission denies Tehran's involvement in Hamas attacks

Meanwhile, Iran's mission to the United Nations on Sunday (Oct 8) refuted Tehran's involvement in one of the bloodiest attacks by Hamas on Israel.

"The resolute measures taken by Palestine constitute a wholly legitimate defence against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime," said Iran's UN mission, in a statement.



"We emphatically stand in unflinching support of Palestine; however, we are not involved in Palestine's response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself," Iran's UN mission stated.



Iran's UN mission stated the Hamas operation achieved “success” because it was a surprise.



"They are attempting to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence power and operational planning," stated Iran's UN mission.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

