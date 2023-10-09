Facing a moral choice: Australia votes on referendum on indigenous rights

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday expressed hope that the referendum to recognise the nation's indigenous people in its constitution would succeed.

Previous surveys found that the population was split about the referendum, with the larger portion of people against it.

Australian constitution and the indigenous people

The Australian constitution dates back to 1901. However, the 122-year-old constitution fails to make mention of Indigenous Australians that make up around 3.8 per cent of the nation's population.

As per Reuters, the marginalised community faces discrimination, short life expectancy, lower education outcomes and high incarceration rates.

If the referendum titled "Voice to Parliament" is approved, it would constitutionally enshrine the Australian Indigenous people. It would also give way to the setting up of an advisory body that would enable the community to add their input on policies that affect them.

For and against

As per Reuters, PM Albanese's centre-left Labor government backs the referendum. However, the opposition Liberal-National conservatives are gearing for a "No" vote on October 14.

An opinion poll from last week found that nationally, only 38 per cent were in favour.

However, Albanese says he is hopeful. Talking to ABC, he said "I'm optimistic."

"Whether it be Shepperton or Sydney or Brisbane, Melbourne, the places I've been, Hobart, Adelaide in the last week, have been extremely positive."

However, even as most indigenous people favour the change, some say it is a distraction from achieving practical and positive outcomes. They also claim that the referendum would not fully resolve the issues plaguing them.

The political opposition, on the other hand, has labelled the measure divisive, and says it would be ineffective and would slow government decision-making.

AFP reports that Noel Pearson, an Indigenous lawyer and land rights activist, one of the architects of the "Voice" proposal, said that Australians now face a "moral choice".

He said that "One choice will bring us pride and hope and belief in one another and the other will, I think, turn us backwards and bring shame to the country," he told Australian broadcaster ABC.

"'Yes' is a moral choice and 'no' would be a travesty for the country, and we will possibly never live it down."

(With inputs from agencies)

