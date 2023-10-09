Israel calls up for 300,000 army reservists as its war with Hamas rages on

In what is being seen as its largest-ever military call-up, Israel is calling up 300,000 army reservists as it prepares for an escalation in the war with Hamas. As per a report by the Jerusalem Post on Monday (Oct 9), the mobilisation drive was announced in a televised statement by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Chief military spokesperson Rear-Admiral Daniel Hagari said that these reservists had been called up by the military since Saturday, a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion - though any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale. We are going on the offensive," Hagari added.

Israel kills number of armed suspects who infiltrated from Lebanon

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that it killed many armed suspects who infiltrated from Lebanon. "Additionally, IDF (Israeli army) helicopters are currently striking in the area," an army statement said.

Israel's Army Radio gave the location as being near Adamit, across from the Lebanese border towns of Aalma El Chaeb and Zahajra.

The development comes after the military said that it was deploying troops against a suspected infiltration from Lebanon. In a statement, the military said, "A report was received regarding the infiltration of a number of suspects into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory. IDF soldiers are deployed in the area."

A report by the news agency Reuters said that Israeli military soldiers and tanks were seen deployed in the area near the borders with Lebanon.

Nine US citizens confirmed dead in war

In the latest news on the war, the US State Department confirmed the deaths of nine American citizens with more unaccounted for, amid fears they were taken captive. "At this time, we can confirm the deaths of nine US citizens," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We can confirm that there are unaccounted for US citizens, and we are working with our Israeli partners to determine their whereabouts," Miller added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

