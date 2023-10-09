China: Yin Hejun named Communist Party chief of science ministry

China has appointed Yin Hejun as Communist Party chief of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the ministry said on its website on Saturday (October 7). Yin will replace Wang Zhigang as party chief of the ministry.

Yin Hejun was born in 1963. He has previously been vice president of Chinese Academy of Science, China's top government research body.

Yin possessed extensive administrative experience and has skills to promote cutting-edge technology, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing an unnamed scientist at the academy.

“He has extensive experience in administration, such as serving as Beijing’s deputy mayor. That will benefit the ongoing scientific and technological reforms in China,” he said as quoted by SCMP.

Yin was born in Shanxi province in northwestern China. He earned a master's degree in radiophysics from Xidian University in the year 1989. He worked for three years at Taiyuan University of Technology.

Yin then pursued his doctorate at the academy's Institute of Electronics. He earned PhD in electromagnetic theory and microwave technology in 2005.

He worked almost for a decade working at the institute. He rose through the ranks to become the institute's director.

He was involved in many major research project in China on senior positions. He was deputy commander of the Chang'e lunar exploration project. He was also a deputy mission commander for the Shenzhou 7 crewed mission in 2008.

In the year 2008, Yin was promoted to academy's vice-president. He was also the vice-minister of science and technology in 2015. He was responsible for hi-tech development and international co-operation.

He was appointed Beijing's vice-mayor in the year 2017.

Chinese state media has reported that Cai Qi, his boss, praised Yin saying that he had broad mindset and a strong sense of reform and innovation. He also said that Yin's role was significant in filling gaps in science and technology and military equipment sectors.

