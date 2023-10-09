China framed India in pro-Khalistan leader Nijjar's 'assassination', alleges US-based Chinese blogger

A Chinese-born independent blogger has alleged that China had a hand in the killing of separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Jennifer Zeng, as per reports, claims that agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were involved in the Canada killing and that China's "purpose was to frame India creating discord between India and the West".

China's ignition plan

Zeng as per ANI, also alleged that the killing was part of the CCP's sinister "Ignition Plan" to disrupt the world. This strategy reportedly is in line with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping's military strategy regarding Taiwan.

Dubbing the killing an assassination, the US-based journalist, rights activist, in a video posted on social media platform X, said, "Today shocking revelations about the 'assassination' of Sikh religious leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada have emerged from within the CCP. It is alleged that the 'assassination' was carried out by CCP agents."

Zeng attributed the information to the Chinese writer and YouTuber Lao Deng, who she said lives in Canada now.

"Lao stated that in early June this year, as part of their disruption initiative 'Ignition Plan', the CCP Ministry of State Security sent a high-ranking official to Seattle, USA. A secret meeting was held there... The objective was to sabotage relations between India and the West," she claimed on X.

"The agents were tasked with assassinating Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh leader in Canada. Following the meeting, the CCP agents meticulously executed the killing plan," she added.

Exclusive: Today, shocking revelations about the assassination of the #Sikh leader, #HardeepSinghNijjar in #Canada, have emerged from within the #CCP.

It is alleged that the assassination was carried out by CCP agents.

As per Zeng, on June 18, CCP agents "armed with silenced guns tracked Nijjar."

She alleged that once "the deed was done," the assassins "destroyed the dash camera in Nijjar's car to erase any evidence. After the crime, the agents fled, they burned their weapons and disguises to destroy all traces. The next day, they left Canada in airplanes."

Framing India

Zeng alleged that as part of Beijing's scheme to frame India, the CCP agents learned Indian-accent English.

"They purposely spoke in Indian accent English... In fact, these actions were part of the scheme by CCP secret agent to frame India."

The journalist said that Lao had revealed that this 'ignition plan' was devised this year after the CCP's "two sessions" held in March of this year.

China, as per the ANI report, is yet to respond to Jennifer Zeng's allegations.

The Nijjar killing and Canada-India ties

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader, was killed on Canadian soil on 18 June 2023. Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

Following the killing, relations between India and Canada have soured significantly, with the Canadian government expelling a senior Indian diplomat and accusing New Delhi of playing a role in the killing.

India was quick to outrightly reject the claims, calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'. The nation then retaliated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat.



