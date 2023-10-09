Tom Holland, Zendaya's romantic stroll at a London park screams couple goals

Hollywood power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted walking across a West London park, hand-in-hand, over the weekend. The pair, both 27 years old, chose a casual yet stylish look for their leisurely outing. While Zendaya donned a cropped grey sweater along with black pants and Nike sneakers, Tom sported a navy sweater, teal pants, and brown boots.

As the sun kissed the London skyline, Zendaya affectionately wrapped her arm around Tom's shoulders, creating an intimate moment amidst the picturesque surroundings. Check out the viral videos here!

Tom Holland and Zendaya in London. pic.twitter.com/P3qnn6CNRJ — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 8, 2023

This romantic escapade follows closely on the heels of the couple's heartwarming visit to an animal shelter in the British capital. Just a few days prior, Tom shared a delightful series of photos featuring the duo cuddling adorable puppies during their visit to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. "Puppies," affectionately captioned by the "The Crowded Room" star.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home expressed gratitude for their visit, commenting, "Thank you for visiting!" A spokesperson for the shelter also shared their appreciation, stating, "Tom and Zendaya visited Battersea to find out more about the work we do to support rescue dogs and cats and to meet some of the animals currently in our care. It was lovely to welcome them to Battersea."

Tom and Zendaya's romantic journey began in 2016 when they were cast opposite each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While speculation about their relationship swirled for years, it wasn't officially confirmed until 2021 when the couple was spotted sharing a kiss in their car.

In September, Zendaya offered insight into their private lives in an interview with Elle. She emphasised the importance of balancing her public persona with personal boundaries, stating, "Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

