Volodymyr Zelensky compares Hamas to Russia; Moscow suggests 'most reliable' solution to Israel conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has compared Russia's invasion of his country to Hamas, whose militants recently launched unprecedented attacks into Israel, killing over 700 people and injuring hundreds.

Israel, in retaliatory action, officially declared war on Hamas on Sunday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to reduce to "rubble" the group's hideouts in Gaza. Massive destruction has been reported and hundreds of people have been killed on both sides.

Zelensky said only "rules (and) international law" can ensure peace around the world.

In a video address to a NATO parliamentary assembly in Copenhagen, the Ukrainian president said, "The same evil, and the only difference is that there is a terrorist organisation that attacked Israel, and here is a terrorist state that attacked Ukraine."

Zelensky said, "Our unity must and can stop the evil. Let everyone who sponsors terror feel the power of our wrath. And let everyone who needs help defending themselves against terror feel the power of our solidarity."

The Ukrainian president also spoke to Netanyahu on Sunday to reiterate Kyiv's support for Israel.

Zelensky said on social media, "I spoke with Netanyahu to affirm Ukraine's solidarity with Israel, which suffers from a brazen large-scale attack, and to express condolences for the multiple victims."

"The Prime Minister informed me of the current situation and the actions of Israel's Defence Forces and law enforcement to repel the attack," Zelensky said.

"We also discussed the attack's ramifications for the security situation in the region and beyond, he added.

Meanwhile, Russia said Monday that the "most reliable" solution for peace is to create a Palestinian state. Moscow also said that fighting terrorism alone would not ensure security.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that creating a "Palestinian state that would live side by side with Israel.. is the most reliable path to solve (the conflict). We cannot agree with those who say that security can only be ensured through a fight with terrorism".

Watch: Dead bodies lineup Israeli streets, over 100 taken hostage

On the other hand, the Kremlin commented after the United States moved warships closer to its ally Israel, saying that there was a "high risk" of a third party entering the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

US President Joe Biden announced the show of support on Sunday, sending fresh aid to Israel following surprise attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

"It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

