Top 10 world news: Covid wave in Chinese province, attack on Brazil's Congress, & more

The third-most populous province of China, Henan, has reported around 90 per cent of its people getting infected by a coronavirus, as per a local health official. In other news, Brazil's presidential palace, Supreme Court and Congress faced an attack by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday, as the world was reminded of the US Capitol attack in 2021. Also, 7,000 nurses walked out of two New York City hospitals on Monday after failed negotiation talks.

China’s third-most populous province, Henan, is struggling to keep Covid cases in check as around 90 per cent of the population has been infected with the virus, a local health official said.

In a repeat of what the US witnessed following Joe Biden's election as President in 2021, Brazil's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court were under attack from former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters Sunday.

Around 7,000 nurses staged a walk-out at two main New York City hospitals around 6 am (local time) on Monday after negotiation talks to avert a strike failed overnight.

The separatist forces, supported by Russia, present in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Monday said that a village has been seized by Russian forces near the important city of Bakhmut.

Strikes are set to continue in the United Kingdom by workers and nurses demanding higher wage after meeting between trade unions and ministers failed on Monday which were aimed at ending stoppages across sectors from transport to healthcare.

The maritime traffic of the Suez Canal returned to "normal" on Monday after a cargo vessel filled with Ukrainian grain ran aground but was later refloated and then the vessel was towed away, the Egyptian authority, which runs the waterway, said.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday ahead of the North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico and received a red-carpet welcome from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He then joined Biden in his armoured limousine for the journey from the airport.

Israel's police has been instructed to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces by the country's new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The minister informed the media about the same on Sunday. Ben-Gvir heads an ultranationalist party in Benjamin Netanyahu's new government and as minister oversees the police.

Pakistan requires $8 billion from its global allies in the next three years to recover from the devastating 2022 floods. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the bailout plan in Geneva on Monday.