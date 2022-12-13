Top 10 world news: Chinese military blames Indian troops for 'illegally' crossed border, & more

In the latest, the Chinese army has alleged that Indian troops 'illegally' crossed the border in Arunachal's Tawang and "obstructed" Chinese troops, triggering a fresh stand-off last week. In a first, New Zealand passes legislation banning cigarettes for future generations. Additionally, EU has finally agreed to grant candidate status to Bosnia.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The Chinese military blamed the Indian troops for 'illegally' crossing the Line of Actual Control and “obstructing" Chinese border patrol troops leading to the stand-off between the two armies on December 9. According to a statement by a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command spokesman, the Chinese troops “were obstructed by the Indian army who illegally crossed the Line (of Actual Control)". “Our response measures were professional, standard, and forceful, and stabilized the situation on the ground. At present, China and India have disengaged," he added according to AFP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the country will need emergency aid to its energy sector in excess of $843 million. Due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, the power grids and key energy infrastructures in Ukraine have suffered quite a bit resulting in major blackouts and power failures. As a result, over 10 million people in Ukraine may have to spend the winters without any electricity and even the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that it can turn “deadly” for them.

The discovery of a piece of debris of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 suggests that the pilot might have downed the plane deliberately into the ocean. landing gear was down when it hit the ocean. The Independent reported that a Madagascan fisherman was found to be in the possession of a landing gear door of the doomed Boeing 777 25 days ago.

New Zealand has introduced what may be the toughest crackdown on tobacco in the world as it moves to ban the purchase of tobacco for future generations. The first-of-its-kind anti-smoking laws will go into effect in 2023 and stop those aged 14 and younger from ever being able to buy cigarettes successfully outlawing smoking for the next generation in New Zealand.

The series of new laws passed in parliament, on Tuesday, are some of the most strict in the world. “This legislation accelerates progress towards a smokefree future”, said the country’s Associate Health Minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, in a statement.

Bosnia is now at the start of a laborious path to membership after the European Union decided to award it "candidate status" on Tuesday. The European Union's willingness to consider allowing in more of its eastern neighbours has been stagnant for years, but Russia's assault on Ukraine has given it new energy. The EU is worried that if nations hoping to join the organisation are denied entry, other powers, like Russia or China, may expand their influence into the Balkans.

The European Union struck a political deal on Tuesday to impose a carbon dioxide emissions price on imports of polluting commodities like steel and cement, a groundbreaking programme intended to boost European companies as they decarbonize. The decision came about after all-night talks.

After a spike in Covid cases in Beijing, China has put a critical economic policy meeting scheduled to begin this week on the back burner, as reported by Bloomberg. The Central Economic Work Conference, which President Xi Jinping typically attends, has not yet been rescheduled, according to the sources who asked to remain anonymous because they were sharing sensitive material.

