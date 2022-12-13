Ukraine needs more than $800 million in energy sector aid, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the country will need emergency aid to its energy sector in excess of $843 million. Due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, the power grids and key energy infrastructures in Ukraine have suffered quite a bit resulting in major blackouts and power failures. As a result, over 10 million people in Ukraine may have to spend the winters without any electricity and even the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that it can turn “deadly” for them.

During his address through a video link at an international aid conference in Paris, Zelensky said that Ukraine will need new transformers as well as generators along with financial support.

"Of course, it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout. I hope that decisions will be made accordingly," the Ukrainian President said according to Reuters.

"Because of the destruction of our power plants by terror attacks we will need to use more gas this winter than expected," he added during his address in front of various G7 leaders.

Since the start of the conflict in February, Ukraine stopped its connection to the Russian grid and the country is currently linked with the European power network. However, with the European Union facing a major energy crisis in recent times, Ukraine urged support in order to avoid a catastrophic winter.

"Generators have become as necessary as armoured vehicles and bullet-proof jackets," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron extended his support to Ukraine and said that his government intended to help "the Ukrainian people to get through this winter".

"Very concretely, these are commitments to deliver generators, help repair infrastructure, deliver LEDs (light-emitting diodes) for lighting," he said.