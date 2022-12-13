New Zealand passes the world’s first law to ban smoking for the next generation

New Zealand has introduced what may be the toughest crackdown on tobacco in the world as it moves to ban the purchase of tobacco for future generations. The first-of-its-kind anti-smoking laws will go into effect in 2023 and stop those aged 14 and younger from ever being able to buy cigarettes successfully outlawing smoking for the next generation in New Zealand.

The series of new laws passed in parliament, on Tuesday, are some of the most strict in the world. “This legislation accelerates progress towards a smokefree future”, said the country’s Associate Health Minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, in a statement.

It added, “Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5 billion better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations.”

The new laws include a ban on selling tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, and implementing an annually rising smoking age. The ban which will remain in place for a person’s whole life is also punishable by a fine of up to NZ$150,000 ($ 95,910). These laws are introduced in a bid to make New Zealand “smoke-free” by 2025.

Furthermore, the legislation also moves to reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in smoked tobacco products as well as minimising the number of tobacco-selling retailers in the country by 90 per cent. However, these restrictions do not apply to vapes which reportedly some New Zealanders have switched to after the ban.

According to the data released by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the number of smokers in New Zealand fell by half over the past decade to eight per cent from 9.4 per cent the year before, with nearly 56,000 quitting each year. The country already has one of the lowest adult smoking rates.

On the contrary, the number of daily vape users has increased from 8.3 per cent which is up from 6.2 per cent in 2021 among adults who are now vaping daily, reported the Guardian.

