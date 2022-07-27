New Zealand to introduce tobacco laws in an effort to prevent next generation from buying cigarettes

New Zealand becomes the first country in the world to introduce legislation that will prevent the next generation from being able to legally purchase cigarettes, as the MPs have vowed to end the ‘disgusting and bizarre’ control of cigarette firms. The government unveiled new regulations in an effort to foster a generation free of tobacco use on Tuesday. The regulations include changing the smoking age to prevent teenagers from buying cigarettes. These new laws, discussed in the parliament are thought to be the first in the world, and have elicited a mix of praise for creativity and reservations over their lack of testing, The Guardian reported.

These laws would significantly lower the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, limiting their availability to special tobacco shops and raising the age.

Ayesha Verrall, an associate minister of health introduced the law for the first time reading. She said, “For decades we have permitted tobacco companies to maintain their market share by making their deadly product more and more addictive. It is disgusting and it is bizarre. We have more regulations in this country on the safety of the sale of a sandwich than on a cigarette.” She continued, “Our priority in bringing this bill is protecting what is precious: our people, our whānau [families], our communities,” the Guardian reported.

The bill is currently in the first reading and has almost unanimous support from all the political parties. In 2023, the law is anticipated to take effect and the rules only apply to tobacco products; vaping is still permitted.

The majority of the parties are in support. Matt Doocey, an MP for the opposition National party, stated that although the party support the bill at this time, they had reservations about its experimental nature. The Green party agreed that the bill should be sent to a select committee but expressed his worry that criminal prohibition would drive the sector underground. The only party that opposed it during the reading was the Libertarian Act party.

